Idaho Falls standout and Skyline alumni Kenyon Sadiq poised for first-round NFL draft pick

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The energy in Idaho Falls is electric this Thursday as the community prepares for Thursday night's NFL Draft. The attention of the community is on Kenyon Sadiq, the former Skyline High School standout, who is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A versatile athlete, Sadiq started at Marsh Valley before cementing his high school career as a Skyline Grizzly. Following his Junior year playing for the Oregon Ducks, Sadiq has become one of this year’s most coveted tight end prospects with a record of 560 yards receiving and 8 touchdowns in the 2025 season.

Kenyon Sadiq/Oregon Ducks

To honor his journey from the Grizzly gridiron to the professional stage, his alma mater is turning tonight's draft into a community celebration.

The Skyline Grizzlies Alumni Association is hosting a free NFL Draft watch party for all Skyline graduates tonight. Due to maintenance issues at Skyline, the watch party has been moved to the nearby Eagle Rock Middle School.

"We have an opportunity to see Kenyon do the impossible, or what most can't," wrote Skyline Athletic Director Wadsworth on the Alumni Association’s Facebook page. "That is being drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Come join the fun!"

Tonight's celebration will include food, music, trivia, raffles, and draft prediction games for fans. If you're a Skyline Alumni, click HERE for more information.

While the event is currently on schedule, organizers are monitoring the situation closely. Should any last-minute changes occur, updates will be posted immediately on the Alumni Association Facebook Page.