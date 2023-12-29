Outdoor activities to ring in the New Year from the Idaho Parks & Recreation

BOISE, Idaho — This week the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation will host First Day Hikes on New Year's Day and Free Ski Day on Saturday, January 6.

If getting in shape is your New Year's resolution, but you want to avoid the crowded gyms next week these outdoor activities could be right up your alley.

First Day Hikes is happening at several Idaho State Parks including, Three Island Crossing State Park at Glenns Ferry and at the Sandy Shores Unit at Lucky Peak near Boise. These hikes are also happening at Hells Gate State Park, Harriman State Park and Heyburn State Park.

"First day hikes is a national event so they try to get as many state parks to participate as possible," said Chelsea Chambers at the Idaho Department of Parks and Rec. "They are all a little bit different."

At Three Island Crossing State Park people can go on a guided hike and learn about the history of the Oregon Trail. This spot on the Snake River was one of the most treacherous crossings of the 2,000 mile long trail.

At Lucky Peak it will be a self-guided hike along the Greenbelt and through the park. People will receive loner backpacks with binoculars for checking out the birds in this area. Both places will have free hot chocolate.

For those looking to stretch their legs a little more snowshoeing and cross country skiing will be free next Saturday at Park N' Ski spots all over the state.

Up past Idaho City there are four trailheads with 63 miles of groomed trails (when there is enough snow). There are also six yurts that people can book and stay overnight at in this area from Whoop-Em Up to Beaver Summit.

"So we are all about physical activity," said Chambers. "Outdoor recreation is kind of our thing and a great way to do that is by participating in these First Day Hikes, or Free Ski and winter access day or exploring Idaho City Yurts."

Cross country skiing is one of my favorite ways to get exercise. Normally it costs $7.50 for a three day pass at the Park N' Ski trailheads or $25 for an annual pass, but this opportunity allows you to try it out for free.