Christmas ideas for the outdoor enthusiast in your family

BOISE, Idaho — I was playing disc golf the other day and I threw my disc into the water at hole 13 at Ann Morrison Park. It just so happens that I recently purchased a disc retriever for my brother for Christmas.

This got me thinking about Christmas presents, and McU Sports has one of the largest selections of discs in the Treasure Valley ... so I started there.

"McU Sports started in 1972 and we have been specializing in sporting goods and team sports since then," said Kyle Reed of McU Sports. "We try to have everything for the Treasure Valley, so if you are into skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, or anything like that you can come in here and we can pretty much get you outfitted."

McU Sports features a one-in-kind deal courtesy of Kona bikes. People can buy any bike in the process line and get one for free. Other Kona bikes are 50 percent off, as bike companies have been overstocked since the boom created by the pandemic.

"It’s pretty preposterous really," said Reed. "I’ve been doing this for almost 20 years and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a promotion like this from an established retailer."

We went to a book signing earlier this fall at Rediscovered Books as Linda Lantzy curated a coffee table book called Incredible Idaho.

This book has an interesting story behind it as it features 31 photographers who captured landscapes and wildlife all over the Gem State.

"I didn’t know most of these people, I just browsed Facebook and the internet until I could find people that I thought had quality work and invited them," said Lantzy. "I had a good response."

This comes after Linda's first book Discovering Idaho's Scenic Drives and Backroad Treasures. For this book, she spent ten years car camping, traveling around 300,000 miles to put it together. Something she didn't have to do herself for Incredible Idaho.

"Yeah, I think this is probably my last book, but I really am happy with it and how it turned out," said Linda.

Back at McU Sports, they have a promotion for the holidays where people can buy a pair of socks, get a pair for free, and donate a pair to the Boise Rescue Mission. Last year they gave away around 2,500 pairs of socks.

We have outstanding local stores here in the Treasure Valley to shop for outdoor adventures including Idaho Mountain Touring, Idaho River Sports, and a bunch of ski shops. I have a ton of NRS gear and, while that is not local to the Treasure Valley, it has their headquarters in Moscow.

We have done something similar in the past, but this story highlights some of my favorite gear for recreating in Idaho.