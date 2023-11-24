Boise State student's capstone project aims to promote responsible use in the outdoors

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State will hold its fall commencement ceremony for graduates on December 16. Aaron Lauritzen will earn his degree in business management and marketing.

For his capstone project, Aaron is highlighting 'Leave No Trace' principles and the importance of taking care of the Idaho wilderness as more and more people hit the trails and enjoy the outdoors.

"There are a handful of trails that I just love so much and I go back every single year," said Aaron, who was a Boy Scout and eventually reached Eagle Scout. "I’ve been going there since I was ten years old and I’m 23 now."

Over the years this Hagerman native has noticed increasing human impacts as he has explored the Sawtooths and all over Idaho.

"The message is to just leave no trace. Don’t litter, clean up after yourself, and pack out what you pack in," said Aaron. "An additional component to my specific project was staying on hiking trails."

Hiking trails provide a way for people to enjoy the wilderness with minimal impact, but sometimes people cut switchbacks or venture off to make their own trail, which in turn leads to more people using it and turning it into a makeshift trail.

"It is depressing, in a way it takes away from the pristine nature," said Aaron. "You go out into nature for the sense of exploration and the experience of being away from human pollution."

Click here to read more on Aaron's capstone project because if we all work together we can minimize human impacts in the outdoors.