Boise Holiday Parade highlights a weekend of winter activities

BOISE, Idaho — Boise got its first snow of the year on Friday as winter activities and Christmas celebrations ramp up all over the Treasure Valley, we spent Saturday playing in the ice and snow.

The Boise Holiday Parade is a community supported event that has been happening for more than 75 years. People lined the streets on a cold morning to get into the Christmas spirit.

"I though the crowd really enjoyed everything and it was really nice to cheer them on and be here for the holidays," said Annabelle of the Christmas Spirit Squad. "Dancing helped me stay warm."

Kylie Welch was the Grand Marshal, she's the National Miss Voice for Autism and she wished us a Merry Christmas. This parade is sponsored by Bronco Motors and the people we talked to didn't seem to mind the cold.

"We are from Michigan originally," said a man who was there with his son. "We just moved out here so this natural weather to us."

Our next stop was Ice World where the eight and under youth hockey players were in action. Simultaneously, the figure skaters were practicing their routine for Jingle Blades, a Christmas show on ice that will debut next weekend and we will showcase their preparation on Sunday.

"It's a lot of really fun music, really fun lights and there will be a bunch of good skating," said Rhona Wiley. "It will be a lot of fun."

We also checked out the sledding hills, but there wasn't much action as Boise didn't too much snow. However, one of the perks of living here is you can always go find snow.

My chocolate lab puppy Chief and I went up near Bogus Basin and made some fresh tracks. Bogus is open again this weekend as are several more ski resorts like Brundage to Tamarack.

I've always found that if you get out and enjoy winter, the season moves along much quicker. Be careful out there driving as many of the main roads are clear, but this time of year it's better to take your time out on the roads.