Idaho $1 Million Raffle winners announced tonight

BOISE, Idaho — Tonight, The Idaho Lottery posted the winning numbers for its annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. The winning numbers are 063647 and 116293. The prize winners of the Idaho Lottery's 18th iteration of the raffle were announced tonight at 5:59 p.m. MT, December 30th.

According to the Idaho Lottery Commission, raffle tickets were on sale for 47 days, culminating in a sell-out of the 450,000 tickets available in early December. In addition to the marquee cash prize, the raffle also includes some 17,850 prizes, the most ever offered by the Idaho Lottery. The secondary award includes two $10,000 prizes, followed by a series of lesser cash prizes from $100 to $15.

The director of the Idaho Lottery, Andrew Arulanandam would like to remind players to sign their tickets and place them in a safe place.

While all eyes are on the grand prize, there are still a significant amount of $1,000 prizes that have yet to be claimed. You can find those winning numbers below.

Unclaimed Winning Numbers: $1,000 Prize

  • 014607
  • 030554
  • 041333
  • 061340
  • 083502
  • 089554
  • 097483
  • 109798
  • 124882
  • 140188
  • 147774
  • 161894
  • 173318
  • 175000
  • 300000
  • 450000

