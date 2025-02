UPDATE (9:45 a.m.): I-84 is back open in both directions.

Original article:

Closures this morning along a lengthy stretch of I-84 from Pendleton to Baker City due to multiple disabled vehicles.

East and Westbound lanes from Pendleton to La Grand are closed right now and westbound I-84 is closed from La Grand to Baker City.

Avoid the area if you can, but if you need to make the drive, expect delays.

You can check the very latest on Oregon road conditions here.