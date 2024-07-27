Hundreds of kids Join the 2nd Annual Spudman Tater Tot Trot

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD, Idaho — On Friday, Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital and its pediatric rehab team launched the 2nd annual Spudman Tater Tot Trot, featuring hundreds of children of all abilities running, walking, or rolling along a wheelchair-accessible course by the Snake River.

The Spudman Tater Tot Trot is an inclusive community event that lets kids join in the area’s largest athletic event of the year.

The goal of the Tater Tot Trot is to encourage children to be active, have fun, and enjoy the outdoors. This one-mile race along the Burley Golf Course was open to all kids aged 12 an

“We wanted to start this event with the Spudman to give kids of all abilities the opportunity to participate in athletics and community events. We are proud of the Spudman and want kids to feel proud of participating and accomplishing the race.” Kaity Kobayashi, DPT, PCS at Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital