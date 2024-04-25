Hundreds more gather in Middleton to remember the life of Ada County Sheriff's Deputy Tobin Bolter

MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Idaho community joined Middleton law enforcement for a candlelight vigil to honor the life of Deputy Tobin Bolter in the city that he called home.



Arrangements have been made with approximately 15 Middleton businesses for contributions to be made to the Bolter family.

The Bolter family's pastors led prayer, moments of silence, and recalled stories of Deputy Bolter.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Hundreds of community members from across the Treasure Valley joined the Middleton Police Department and Middleton Star Fire Department for a vigil to remember Deputy Tobin Bolter in the city that he called home. Deputy Bolter, however, was not the only one on peoples' minds.

"Personally, my heart, and those of the entire Middleton Police Department, goes out to Abbey and her entire family, the Bolter family, and those who continue to serve with the Ada County Sheriff's Office during this difficult time," said Chief Jeff Smith of the Middleton Police Department.

The sun went down on vigil attendees of all ages as the Bolter family's pastors led prayer, moments of silence, and recalled stories of Deputy Bolter. Members of the community, hopeful that the family sees the support of the city and can rely on the community.

"Arrangements have been made with approximately 15 Middleton businesses for contributions to be made on her behalf at each of those locations" added Chief Smith on behalf of the Middleton mayor.

The loss of Bolter is being felt throughout the Middleton community.

"Here in Middleton we have a very tight community," said vigil attendee and former law enforcement officer Shannon Grubaugh. "When something like this happens it doesn't just affect the police officers and the family, it's the entire community across the Treasure Valley and all over Idaho."

