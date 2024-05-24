How to honor those who served our country this Memorial Day

NAMPA, Idaho — Join the festivities as our nation reflects and remembers those who died while serving our country in the U.S. military.

Nampa



Warhawk Air Museum Flyover: Weather permitting, planes will fly over multiple parks, hospitals and cemeteries in the Treasure Valley. The flyover will begin at approximately 11 a.m. The museum will offer $5 admission. Check their Facebook for updates.

Warhawk Air Museum

The City of Nampa will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Loop in Kohlerlawn Cemetery (76 6th St. N.) to honor the men and women who served in our country’s military as well as those who gave their lives for our freedoms.

Meridian



Rock of Honor Memorial Day Tribute: Head to Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Meridian Mayor Robert Simison will be the featured speaker at this uplifting and patriotic gathering which is projected to last approximately 45 minutes. Please consider bringing a folding chair or lawn blanket, as seating is somewhat limited.

Boise



Fort Boise Memorial Day Presentation: A volunteer group known as the Idaho Civil War Volunteers (ICWV) plans to conduct annual ceremonies on Memorial Day, including a brief presentation about some of the soldiers interred at the cemeteries, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps. The ceremony will begin at 11:45 a.m. at Morris Hill Cemetery and 1:00 p.m. at Fort Boise Military Reserve Cemetery.

Caldwell



Canyon Hill Cemetery as we all honor those who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military. Did you know Canyon Hill has over 825 veterans? The Caldwell Veterans' Memorial Hall, Boy Scouts, and volunteers will begin putting up flags this Friday to mark this weekend and honor those we have lost.

You can find a map and learn about the decoration policy here.

Eagle

