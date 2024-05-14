How ITD is improving safety for drivers at Idaho's ports of entry

A tire blowout while driving at high speeds can be dangerous and even deadly, especially when large semi trucks are involved. The Idaho Transportation Department is taking proactive steps to improve safety on Idaho's roads, and as a part of this, the agency is installing Tire Anomaly and Classification (TAC) Systems at Idaho's points of entry.

The TAC Systems are able to screen semi truck tires for damage or anomalies to prevent dangerous situations on Idaho roads. At points of entry across the state, port employees will be able to use TAC data to notify truck drivers of tire problems before they can cause any problems.

Idaho's first TAC system was installed at the Declo point of entry in Feb. 2023. In just over a year the system has detected over 1,100 tire anomalies, empowering drivers to avoid potential safety hazards on Idaho's roadways.

“Installing TAC systems is a proactive approach to safety,” explained ITD Commercial Vehicle Services Manager Craig Roberts. “The driving public is much safer when commercial vehicles with tire issues are stopped to correct blowouts, flats, or missing tires.”

Installation of the TAC systems is scheduled to begin in East Boise on the week of May 28, and the installation will finish with the Huetter point of entry in August.