Holiday screenings and changing hours, Christmas Eve in your neighborhood

Bogus Basin closing early and a special holiday screening. This is what's happening today in your neighborhood.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Christmas Eve is here and these are a few things you might want to look out for today:

  • BOGUS BASIN WILL CLOSE EARLY TODAY
    • The mountain, usually open till 10 p.m., will close at 4:30 p.m. today. After today, the normal holiday hours go back into effect through January 5.
  • CANYON COUNTY CITY OFFICES CLOSED
    • Most city offices will be closed today and tomorrow, or at least close early today. In Nampa, city offices will close at 2 p.m. and be closed Christmas and New Years Day. In Caldwell, offices will be closed today and tomorrow.
  • HOLIDAY SCREENINGS AT THE EGYPTIAN THEATRE
    • At 10 a.m. they'll show 'The Polar Express' and at 1 p.m. they'll show 'It's a Wonderful Life'. You can get tickets now at their website.
