Holiday screenings and changing hours, Christmas Eve in your neighborhood

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Christmas Eve is here and these are a few things you might want to look out for today:

BOGUS BASIN WILL CLOSE EARLY TODAY

The mountain, usually open till 10 p.m., will close at 4:30 p.m. today. After today, the normal holiday hours go back into effect through January 5.

CANYON COUNTY CITY OFFICES CLOSED

Most city offices will be closed today and tomorrow, or at least close early today. In Nampa, city offices will close at 2 p.m. and be closed Christmas and New Years Day. In Caldwell, offices will be closed today and tomorrow.

HOLIDAY SCREENINGS AT THE EGYPTIAN THEATRE

At 10 a.m. they'll show 'The Polar Express' and at 1 p.m. they'll show 'It's a Wonderful Life'. You can get tickets now at their website.

