Hiker injured, hoisted by helicopter, after being caught in an avalanche near Mount Borah

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho — A hiker sustained several injuries on Saturday after being caught in an avalanche near Mount Borah, according to the Custer County Sheriff's office.

An Idaho National Guard helicopter, TALON96, out of Gowen Field, performed a hoist operation to extract the hiker from the area.

The sheriff's office says the hiker was then treated by Mackay Ambulance crews for immediate medical care. The hiker was then taken to a hospital by Life Flight Network for further treatment.

Custer County Sheriff's Office A hiker sustained several injuries on Saturday after being caught in an avalanche near Mount Borah, according to the Custer County Sheriff's office.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office is reminding all recreationists to be prepared, travel in groups, and carry emergency devices to help notify rescue crews in the event of an emergency.