IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD, Idaho — Idaho Transportation Department has reported that SH-21 from Grandjean to Banner summit is closed.

ITD reports that in the past 24 hours the area received over eight inches of snow, already adding to the two feet that they experienced last week, as the risk factor of avalanche danger increases.

Idaho Transportation Department does have a team out on the roads monitoring the situation for the public's safety.

Check the roads onlinebefore using these roads.