Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

HEAR A HOOT? Boise Fire rescues a feathered friend from a fireplace

455693907_18436207333064035_1507003339428806864_n.jpg
Boise Fire Department
455693907_18436207333064035_1507003339428806864_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — Fire Crews with the Boise Fire Department have been busy with a highly active fire season in the Treasure Valley. They have to be prepared for anything and never know what the next call will bring.

Engine 10's crew was surprised on August 15 when they responded to an unusual situation. An owl that flew down the chimney of a Boise house was stuck inside the fireplace.

The crew made sure to remind Boise Residents that they are "owl-ways here for you when you need us, Boise!" in a Facebook post with pictures of the recently rescued bird.

His expression says it all, this owl is happy to be free thanks to the Boise Fire Department.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights