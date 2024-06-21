Health & Welfare reports two heat-related deaths as temperatures rise in Idaho

IDAHO — The first two heat-related deaths in Idaho have been reported to the Division of Public Health. Both Idaho residents were over the age of 60.

With temperatures approaching triple digits over the weekend, here's how you can keep yourself safe.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the most serious kind of heat-related illness is heatstroke. Symptoms to watch for include high body temperature, hot red skin, confusion or seizures, nausea, dizziness, and fainting.

If someone is experiencing these symptoms and unable to get medical care call 911 right away, move to a cooler place if possible, use cool wet cloths or ice on the head, neck, armpits, and groin, or soak clothing with cool water. You can speed cooling with a fan.

According to Health and Welfare, you should not give a person with heatstroke anything to drink as they may not be able to swallow properly and could inhale the fluid.

“Please stay safe if you head outdoors this summer,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho public health medical director. “Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and a hat with a brim, and be aware that even if it’s cool in the morning temperatures can rise a lot during the day this time of year.”

The best ways to avoid heat-related illness, according to Health and Welfare, are to wear light and loose fitting clothing, limit your outdoor activity, avoid hot and heavy meals, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid alcohol and drinks with high sugar or caffeine content.

More information is available in the full release from the Department of Health and Welfare here.