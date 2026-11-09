Hailey police search for missing 78-year-old woman with dementia last seen on foot in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho — Hailey Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 78-year-old woman named Susan Wilhelm, who was last seen on foot around 3 p.m. Sunday in Hailey and may be near or on the Toe of the Hill Trail.

Wilhelm has dementia and gets confused easily. She is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has grey hair and multicolored eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing glasses, a denim jacket, jeans, and a white and black striped sweater.

As of Monday morning, the Blaine County Sheriff and Blaine County Sheriff Search and Rescue are working to set up a command post and additional resources.

Because Wilhelm could have walked a significant distance in the time she has been missing, officials are asking residents from Carey to Ketchum to check their homes, garages, sheds, barns, outbuildings, and overall property to see if she sought shelter.

Anyone who locates Wilhelm or has seen her is asked to contact authorities at 208-788-3531.

