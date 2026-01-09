Hailey Man arrested for alleged rape faces additional drug trafficking charges

HAILEY, Idaho — A Hailey man arrested earlier this week in connection with the alleged rape of a juvenile runaway now faces drug trafficking charges after police say they discovered several pounds of marijuana in his home.

On the evening of Jan. 5, Hailey Police officers responded to the 3300 block of Glenbrook Drive to help locate a juvenile female runaway from Nampa, Idaho. Nampa Police had requested assistance in safely retrieving the girl and reuniting her with her family.

Officers found the juvenile at the home and determined that Leonel Pena, 29, of Hailey, had picked her up near her residence in Nampa on Jan. 4 and transported her to his house. Pena was then taken into custody for alleged rape.

Police reunited the girl with her mother after she received medical care, with additional support provided by Boise Police for ongoing resources and aftercare.

On Jan. 6, officers served a search warrant at Pena’s residence related to the rape investigation. They reported finding approximately three pounds of marijuana, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash, numerous new and unused vape devices, and several firearms.

Pena was later charged with trafficking marijuana.

“Our officers responded quickly to Nampa PD’s request for assistance and located the juvenile before further harm could occur to her,” Hailey Police Chief Steve England said in a statement. “Through continuing with investigation of the sexual assault, we discovered an amount of marijuana that led to a drug trafficking charge. We know marijuana vapes have become increasingly popular with our youth and this seizure might assist in decreasing that in some way.”

England said he appreciated the cooperation between Hailey, Nampa, and Boise police in rescuing the juvenile and providing care.

