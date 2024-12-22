Hailey man accused of multiple sexual battery crimes. Police say there could be more victims

HAILEY, Idaho — Hailey Police Department seeks the public's help to identify more victims in the case against 54-year-old Jimmy Tran.

Authorities say he is accused of multiple counts of sexual battery against adult women at Saigon VN Nails.

Hailey PD initially charged Tran with one count in October and was recently arrested on two additional counts.

Police have concerns that there may be more victims.

If you have any information, please call Hailey PD at: 208-788-353. or email Lt. Charles Cox at: charles.cox@haileycityhall.org.

