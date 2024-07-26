Watch Now
Gwen fire reaching 2000 acres in Latah County

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — July 24th the Gwen fire was reported south of Juliaetta Idaho. The report came in just 30 miles outside of Lewiston near State Highway 3 in Latah County.

The Gwen fire has reached just over 2000 acres near the Clearwater River.

The agencies included in helping subdue the fire are, The Nez Perce Tribe, Idaho Department of Lands, area rural fire departments, and local landowners. Evacuations are in place with road closures, with some structure loss. The resources on hand are some fire crews, engines, dozers, water scoopers, air tankers, and helicopters.

