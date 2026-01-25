Westbound I-84 closed for 6 hours after Freightliner crash in Gooding County

GOODING, Idaho — Two Freightliner semi-trucks crashed west of Bliss on Saturday evening, closing Westbound I-84 for 6 hours.

According to Idaho State Police, at approximately 7:22 p.m., a white 2022 Freightliner Cascadia semitruck was traveling eastbound on I-84 when the vehicle crossed the median and collided with a green 2023 Freightliner Cascadia.

The 2022 Freightliner jackknifed in the westbound lanes, closing Westbound I-84 for six hours. Traffic was diverted off at milepost 141.

The driver of the 2022 semi was a 29-year-old male from Salt Lake City. The 2023 semi was driven by a 37-year-old male from Houston, Texas.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

One of the westbound lanes remains closed while tow trucks recover the vehicles. Drivers should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the area, ISP said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.