One killed in three-vehicle crash on Highway 46 in Gooding County

Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 46 between Gooding and Wendell.

Police say a juvenile driving a gray 2011 Ford F-150 was headed north around 5:45 p.m., when the truck crossed the center line and sideswiped a maroon 2016 Subaru Impreza, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Hailey.

The Ford then hit a gray 2012 Volkswagen Passat head-on. The Passat was driven by a 25-year-old woman from Gooding, who had a juvenile passenger.

Police say the juvenile driver was wearing a seatbelt and was flown to a local hospital. The Subaru driver was also wearing a seatbelt and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The 25-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The juvenile passenger in the Volkswagen was flown to a local hospital.

State Highway 46 was closed for about three hours while crews cleared the scene. The identities of those involved have not been released.

