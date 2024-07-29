Negligent shotgun discharge leaves Gooding County teen dead

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — Trevo Misseldine, Prosecutor for Gooding County, has released information following a fatal shooting on Sunday, July 28.

According to the release, a young woman was with two other teen boys cleaning up after completing chores in Gooding County in a barn when once of the boys picked up a shotgun that discharged.

Life-saving measures were attempted and the victim was transported to a hospital nearby where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30.

No arrests have been made at this time, but an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gooding County Sheriff's Office at 208-934-4421.