Milk tanker crash hospitalizes two in Gooding County

Few details being released in ISP investigation
A.J. Howard
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — A vehicle collision between a truck and freightliner hauling a milk tanker in Gooding County has landed the two drivers in the hospital.

According to the Idaho State Police, a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on 1700 E when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a semi-truck hauling the milk tanker, causing both of the vehicles to travel off of the shoulder and overturn.

The 21-year-old driver of the Ford was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital while the 58-year-old semi-truck driver was transported by air ambulance.

Traffic was blocked at the intersection for approximately 10 hours, but the roadway has since reopened.

The incident remains under investigation by ISP at this time.

