Man found dead following house fire in Bliss

GOODING, Idaho — Firefighters have extinguished a fire reported Wednesday afternoon in Bliss, according to firefighters at the scene.

74-year-old Rick Hinton was found dead by first responders and the home was destroyed.

The call came in shortly after noon. Crews from the Gooding and Hagerman fire departments responded, along with a Gooding County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

The cause of death and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

This story was originally published by KMVT News.