Idaho State Police investigating two-vehicle fatality crash in Gooding County

GOODING COUNTY, ID — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred at approximately 7:59 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 on I-84 near milepost 142 in Gooding County.

A 71-year-old female from Nampa was traveling eastbound in a Chevrolet Silverado. She drove off the road, returned to the roadway and struck the trailer of a semi-truck, which was traveling eastbound, being driven by a 41-year-old male from Florida, according to police.

The female driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Her passenger, a 65-year-old female from Boise, succumbed to injuries at the scene. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

All eastbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately six hours, but have since been reopened.