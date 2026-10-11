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Hagerman home destroyed in fire; cause under investigation

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
hagerman house fire
<i>Tim Peterson, Hagerman Fire Protection District</i>
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
hagerman house fire
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GOODING, Idaho — The Hagerman Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at 50 Bells Rapids Road at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported. Crews from the Hagerman Fire Protection District and Buhl Fire Department contained the fire.

“The house is a total loss,” Hagerman Fire District Chief Tim Peterson told KMVT News.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story was originally published by KMVT. This is a developing story. KMVT News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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