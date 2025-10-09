Gooding teen sentenced to a minimum 25 years in prison for first-degree murder

GOODING, Idaho — After pleading guilty to first-degree murder on July 22, the Justice for the Fifth Judicial District of the State of Idaho, Rosemary Emory, sentenced Alexander Garcia to a minimum fixed sentence of 25 years in prison with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Garcia was also fined $5,000 and will be forced to pay another $100 in connection with forthcoming DNA analysis.

Alexander Garcia is one of two teens who were arrested in connection with the 2024 murder of 18-year-old Dax Richins.

Prosecutors say that Garcia and Rolan Delacruz (15) executed a premeditated beating and stabbing of Richins that resulted in the victim's death in June of 2024. Richins' body was discovered buried in a shallow grave in September of the same year.

Sentencing for Delacruz is set for Oct. 20. The defendant has the right to appeal the sentence within 42 days.