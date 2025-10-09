Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGooding County

Actions

Gooding teen sentenced to a minimum 25 years in prison for first-degree murder

WCPO gavel
WCPO
WCPO gavel
Posted

GOODING, Idaho — After pleading guilty to first-degree murder on July 22, the Justice for the Fifth Judicial District of the State of Idaho, Rosemary Emory, sentenced Alexander Garcia to a minimum fixed sentence of 25 years in prison with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Garcia was also fined $5,000 and will be forced to pay another $100 in connection with forthcoming DNA analysis.

Alexander Garcia is one of two teens who were arrested in connection with the 2024 murder of 18-year-old Dax Richins.

Prosecutors say that Garcia and Rolan Delacruz (15) executed a premeditated beating and stabbing of Richins that resulted in the victim's death in June of 2024. Richins' body was discovered buried in a shallow grave in September of the same year.

Sentencing for Delacruz is set for Oct. 20. The defendant has the right to appeal the sentence within 42 days.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights