Gooding issues boil water order after contractors accidentally strike water main

GOODING, Idaho — A boil water order is in effect for Gooding residents after contractors accidentally struck a water main line on Friday.

A social media post from city officials urges residents to boil any tap water used for drinking until water testing is completed. Officials are expecting test results to be available by Saturday afternoon.

Some residents are reporting low-water pressure as a result of the water main rupture.

The City of Gooding noted that tap water remains safe to use for anything except drinking.