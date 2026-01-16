Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gooding issues boil water order after contractors accidentally strike water main

City of Gooding
A water main in Gooding was ruptured on Friday by contractors. A boil water notice has been issued until water testing is complete.
GOODING, Idaho — A boil water order is in effect for Gooding residents after contractors accidentally struck a water main line on Friday.

A social media post from city officials urges residents to boil any tap water used for drinking until water testing is completed. Officials are expecting test results to be available by Saturday afternoon.

Some residents are reporting low-water pressure as a result of the water main rupture.

The City of Gooding noted that tap water remains safe to use for anything except drinking.

