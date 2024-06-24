City of Wendell cancels Independence Day Parade

WENDELL, Idaho — The City of Wendell has cancelled its Independence Day Parade after failing to get enough participants for the event.

The cancellation of the parade, which was scheduled for June 29, comes with an apology to those looking forward to the event from the city.

A social media post released by the City claims that the cancellation is "the fault of the Mayor who didn't properly advertise the event to get enough participants."

The apology comes with a promise from the city to do better with next year's event.