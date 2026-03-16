Boise woman hospitalized after falling 30 feet at Box Canyon

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — A 65-year-old Boise woman has been hospitalized after falling approximately 30 feet while walking around the rim of Box Canyon on Saturday afternoon.

According to Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough, at approximately 2 p.m. on March 14, five women from Boise were walking around the rim of the canyon when one of the women tripped and fell 30 feet, landing on the rocks below.

First responders were able to "cart" the 65-year-old out of the canyon, and the woman was transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff Gough said that the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Gooding Fire Department, Hagerman Fire Department, Gooding EMS and Magic Valley Paramedics responded to the scene.