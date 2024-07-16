Bathrooms destroyed at Thousand Springs State Park, police investigating

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — Over the weekend, park officials at Thousand Springs State Park were surprised with a terrible case of vandalism in park bathrooms.

Broken toilets, shattered mirrors, and smashed urinals were found at both the Malad Gorge and Niagara Springs bathrooms in the park.

Now, officers with the Gooding County Sheriff's Office are investigating. If you know anything about the incident at the park, please contact the Gooding County Sheriff at (208) 934-4421 or the park directly at (208) 837-4505.