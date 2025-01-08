Give feedback on local law enforcement and a free food distribution: Today in your neighborhood

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a couple things happening today in your neighborhood:
- OPEN HOUSE FOR ADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- The Ada County Sheriff's Office is developing a new strategic plan for how to best serve our growing community and they want your input!
- Tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. they're hosting an open house at the Ada County Sheriff's Office where residents can listen and give input.
- They say their goals include advancing technology, improving community engagement, and modernizing infrastructure.
- FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION IN NAMPA
- Later today, the Idaho Food Bank is hosting a free food distribution in the Ford Idaho Center parking lot.
- The distribution will run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or until food runs out.
- A reminder that if you can't make this one, there are plenty of others in the area and volunteers are always welcome and needed.