Give feedback on local law enforcement and a free food distribution: Today in your neighborhood

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a couple things happening today in your neighborhood: OPEN HOUSE FOR ADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is developing a new strategic plan for how to best serve our growing community and they want your input! Tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. they're hosting an open house at the Ada County Sheriff's Office where residents can listen and give input. They say their goals include advancing technology, improving community engagement, and modernizing infrastructure.

FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION IN NAMPA

Later today, the Idaho Food Bank is hosting a free food distribution in the Ford Idaho Center parking lot. The distribution will run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or until food runs out. A reminder that if you can't make this one, there are plenty of others in the area and volunteers are always welcome and needed.



