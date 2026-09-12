ISP: Ontario woman killed in Gem County rollover crash

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — An Ontario woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Sweet-Ola Highway in Gem County on Friday.

According to the Idaho State Police, around 6:27 p.m., a blue 1996 Toyota SUV was traveling northbound on the highway when the driver, a 63-year-old Ontario woman, failed to stay in her lane and lost control of the vehicle.

Police said near milepost 10, the driver drove off the road onto the right shoulder and overcorrected. Then, the vehicle came back onto the roadway and crossed the northbound and southbound lanes. The Toyota then left the roadway again on the west side of the highway and overturned.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene, ISP said.

Sweet-Ola Highway was closed in both directions for over three hours while officials worked to clear the scene. ISP was assisted by the Gem County Sheriff's Office and Gem County Fire & EMS.