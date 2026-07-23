Highway 55 partially closed as crews fight wildfire between Avimor and Horseshoe Bend

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Fire crews are working to control a brush fire that sparked along Highway 55 between Avimor and Horseshoe Bend Thursday afternoon.

As of 5:00 p.m., ITD's 511 cameras show smoke visible from the roadway near MM55, with a warning to drivers to expect delays and lane closures.

At this time, there are no evacuation orders in place.

511, ITD Highway 55 camera shows wildfire smoke

The Eagle Fire Department is assisting with the efforts near Horseshoe Bend where they say northbound Highway 55 is closed at the summit due to firefighting operations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.