Gem County crews responding to 100-acre fire near Wildhorse Circle

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — A fast-moving wildfire near Wildhorse Circle in Gem County is prompting crews to request additional crews.

According to the Gem County Office of Emergency Management, the fire is burning cheat grass, and the wind is driving the fire toward the foothills.

Gem County Fire District 2 has been dispatched to the fire and has requested assistance from Gem County Fire District 1 and other crews. Units are en route.

The fire has grown to over 100 acres, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.