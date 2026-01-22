Endangered missing person alert issued for 77-year-old man in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 77-year-old man reported missing in Gem County.

Gem County Sheriff's Office Endangered missing person

The Idaho State Police issued an Endangered Missing Persons Alert for Benjamin Snider, who was last seen in the area driving a 2012 tan Ford F-150 with Idaho license plate DU907.

Snider is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 240 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing:

A green thermal shirt

Jeans

A black coat

Tan and white Crocs

Officials say Snider may be suffering from dementia and may be confused, raising concerns for his safety.

Anyone with information about Snider’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gem County Sheriff’s Office at 208-365-3521.

