Drowning victim identified on the Payette River

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Officers with the Gem County Sheriff's Office have confirmed the identity of a drowning victim whose body was discovered near the Montour Bridge on the Payette River.

Authorities identified the body of 24 year old Daniel Frandson, who went into the water near the train bridge in Horseshoe Bend on May 31, 2024.

Frandson is one of three known victims who have drowned in the Payette so far this year. Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner is urging those recreating in the area to be cautious near rivers in across Idaho.

According to a press release, Frandson's body was found as the result of an air search by the Boise County Sheriff's Office. A retrieval of the body was then executed by the Gem County Sheriff’s Office and Ada County Sheriff’s Office dive team.