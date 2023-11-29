Watch Now
WHITEWATER PARK: Adjustable wave shut down for maintenance

Wave will be offline for about two weeks as crews inspect hydraulic parts.
Boise Whitewater Park
Steve Dent
Riding the wave at the Boise Whitewater Park
Boise Whitewater Park
Posted at 10:09 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 12:10:23-05

BOISE, Idaho — The frosty weather is a great reason to stay off the Boise River right now.

But kayakers are a different breed.

And while you can often see them enjoying the whitewater park in their dry suits all winter long, you'll be seeing less of them for the next couple weeks.

The City of Boise is shutting down the wave at Phase 1 for about two weeks.

Crews will inspect hydraulic parts, system lines and waveshapers and make any necessary maintenance repairs.

You can keep track of the work and the wave schedule, and even check out webcams here.

