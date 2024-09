UPDATE (Sept. 9, 7:40 p.m.): The Frog Fire is prompting evacuations near the intersection of Big Boulder and Little Boulder roads, as well as Germania Trailhead.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office says if you feel unsafe, leave now.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire, which is lightning caused, started on Sunday just outside of the Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds Wilderness.

The Forest Service says fire activity picked up considerably on Monday afternoon.