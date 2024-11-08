Frank Church High students launch alcohol awareness campaign

BOISE, Idaho — I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis at Frank Church High school where students are putting stickers on 30,000 bags to raise awareness on underage drinking.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"We're just putting stickers on bags that are going out to all the liquor stores to raise awareness of people supplying minors with alcohol," says Jaxon Kalisck, a sophomore at Frank Church High.

Students at Frank Church High School are putting 30,000 stickers on 30, 000 brown bags to raise awareness about underage drinking.

Zoë Santos is a Junior at Frank Church High, she says, "I wanted to come out and help because a lot of my family has gone through stuff like this and I just think it's a very important activity that everybody should at least once in their lifetime — spread alcohol awareness to people."

Students voluntarily joined the campaign.

"The goal is to prevent them from purchasing alcohol for minors, and there's stickers, there's one right here. It says, "ensure brighter futures, never provide alcohol to minors," says Donovan Hartman, a senior at Frank Church High.

The quote "ensure brighter futures and never provide alcohol to minors," means more than just words for many of the students, like Hartman.

"It means a lot to me. I have had a history of substance abuse. I went to rehab, and I'm sober now which is really good. I'm coming to school for a better future, I was behind a bit but since I've started coming here, I've excelled," says Hartman.

This campaign has been going on for eight years, spearheaded by the school's AVID teacher Tara Haley, whose class focuses on preparing students for the future and teaching them about issues like youth alcoholism.

She says, "It affects the brain, it affects the body, it affects the psychology, and we live in a culture where we celebrate it and we need to get the message to our youth and to our families and communities that we should not be giving alcohol to our young children our future."

Once those bags are boxed up, they'll be going to different liquor stores around the area, hopefully preventing youth from drinking and accessing alcohol.