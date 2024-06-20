Fourth of July travelers expected to smash records

IDAHO — AAA has released holiday traveler estimates for the Fourth of July 2024, showing major increases from last year.

Nearly 71 million Americans are predicted to travel for the holiday, a 5% increase from last year's 67.4 million travelers.

Of those traveling 400,000 are expected to be from Idaho, an increase of over 100,000 total travelers from last year's estimates.

“Using ‘record’ or ‘near record’ to describe our recent travel projections is beginning to feel a bit routine, but people continue to be very determined when it comes to making the most of their vacation opportunities,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Gas prices are much better than last year, so hopefully that means a few more burgers and hot dogs on the grill.”

The estimates markan 8% increase from pre-pandemic travel levels.

“No matter how you travel, you can expect busy roads, airports, and gangplanks,” Conde said. “Getting an early start on your day is critical to eliminating stress along your journey.”

According to AAA the best times to travel by car are by mid-morning each day or after 7 PM for most days of the holiday travel period. Unsurprisingly, the worst time to drive is on the afternoon of July 3.

Domestic flights for the holiday are 2% cheaper on average than a year ago – around $800 for a roundtrip flight. Domestic car rentals are also down about 16% from a year ago. On the other hand, domestic hotels are 17% more expensive than a year ago, with the average three-night stay approaching $660.

Top Fourth of July travel destinations include Anaheim, Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego, Hawaii, Orlando, Anchorage, Salt Like City, the Oregon Coast, and various National Parks, including Yellowstone and Grand Teton.