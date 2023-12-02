It's time to break out the sleds and hit the hills!

BOISE, Idaho — I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis from the Foothills. The first snow is here and people are taking advantage of that by sledding and snowboarding and even skiing down Simplot Hill

“Being a child at heart you can’t miss the first snow c'mon,” says Julie Belle

“the first snow it's amazing the first snow,” says Eddie Brahm, who was out snowboarding Simplot.

The first snow of the winter fell right on December 1st causing many to get out and get a feel.

Eddie says, “It’s a little sticky, it's pretty warm out but it's good enough to play on you know what I mean enough to have fun with it.”

Madi, Dorthy, Delanie, and Bella all came to take on the Simplot hill, with Spiderman and Frozen-themed sleds, from Walmart. “We said two Spider-Man and two Frozen these were the only options its been so fun I love it here, says Madi, "it's awesome,” Delanie says.

People broke out pool tubes, and sleds, ski some even got some quick snowboarding lessons.

Julie Belle, Olivia, Bella, and Loyal came out with their tubes and snowboards. Bella was learning how to snowboard, her friends saying, she did a great job. “We taught them the 4 points, shoulders hips knees, and ankles. That's the four points of how you stay balanced on your snowboard stay straight,” says Loyal.

Although it was only a few inches, it was enough to have some winter fun.

“10/10 would recommend,” says Julie Belle, “But be careful near the roads,” Olivia adds.

Eddie Brahm suggests, “If you have the day off come out and have fun.”

Few people tell me if you don't want to come to Simplot Camel’s Back Park is another good place to go sledding I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis reporting from the Foothills.