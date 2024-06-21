Summer is bringing warm, dry weather to the Treasure Valley as fire season begins in the region, and it's already keeping Boise's Fire Department busy.

On June 20, just after midnight, Boise Fire joined firefighters from Kuna, Meridian, and Gowen Field to respond to a structure fire reported on E Columbia Rd in Meridian.

When crews arrived, they found heavt smoke and flames coming from the roof of the house. They also found that there were no fire hydrants in the area to help with combating the flames.

Crews requested three water tenders and began to coordinate their plan of attack. Once they had access to water, the firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire. In total there were 6 engines, 2 trucks, 3 water tenders, and 2 BC's used to bring the flames under control. The source of the fire has yet to be identified.

The previous day, Boise Fire extinguished a grass fire on the side of E Warm Springs Mesa Ave. The video below was shared by Boise Fire on Facebook.

Flames across the Valley keep Boise Fire busy

Two engines were called to fight the fire and a Code Red notification was sent out to alert neighbors in the area and advise them of the fire and a temporary road shutdown.

The fire was extinguished in 45 minutes and the cause was determined to be sparking wires from a blown transformer. Idaho Power was alerted to make repairs and restore power.

The fires serve as a good reminder to sign up for Code Red alerts to keep you updated and aware of wildfires or other emergencies near your home.

You can sign up for Code Red alerts here.