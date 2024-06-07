Fish for free at weekend events across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Fishing is one of the many ways to enjoy Idaho's gorgeous outdoors and if you've never gone yourself, Idaho Fish and Game is hosting an event this weekend where you can try your hand at fishing without a license.

Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 8. Fish and Game personnel and volunteers will be working at several events at fishing waters throughout the state to help first-timers learn about the joys of fishing. All other fishing rules and regulations, including tackle restrictions and creel limits, will still be in effect.

"Take Me Fishing" trailers stocked with equipment and information and wrapped in eye-catching fish illustrations will be travelling to ponds around the state. Here's where you can find a Free Fishing Day event near you:



Fischer Pond 10 am - 3 pm

Kiwanis Park Pond 9 am - 12 pm

Kleiner Pond 9 am - 2 pm

Wilkins Pond 9 am - 12 pm

Riley Pond 9 am - 1 pm

Robinson Pond 9 am - 12 pm

Trail Creek Pond 9 am - 12 pm

Sawtooth Hatchery Pond 10 am - 2 pm

Jim Moore Pond 9 am - 12 pm

Kids Creek Pond 9 am - 12 pm

Mann Lake 9 am - 12 pm

Rathdrum City Park 9 am - 11 am

Edson Fichter Pond 9 am - 1 pm

Spring Valley Reservoir 9 am - 12 pm

It's going to be hot on Saturday, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees, so make sure to bring sunscreen and wear a hat if you plan on enjoying some free fishing in the Valley. More event details can be found on the Idaho Fish and Game website.