First Tee Idaho purchases Pierce Park Greens in Northwest Boise.

A local non-profit focusing on the development of young golfers is now the new owner of a well-known golf course here in Northwest Boise. I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis at Pierce Park Greens which is now owned and operated by First Tee Idaho.

First Tee Idaho now owns and operates Pierce Park Greens in Northwest Boise.

The golf course welcomes everyone, but now First Tee Idaho has a course they can call their own

The 27-acre, nine-hole course has been the perfect training ground for many golfers and will be used for the organization's many programs.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

First Tee Idaho is the newest owner of Pierce Park Greens.

"That's been a north-star goal for us for the last four years or so," says Nick Blasius.

Nick Blasius, executive director of First Tee Idaho, says golf courses are getting busier, making it harder for First Tee to find places to hold lessons.

"That model of us leaning on public golf courses for access was becoming increasingly hard. So having our own home gives us some autonomy. We can run programs as we see fit to help support our organization and grow," says Blasius.

Each fall and summer, First Tee teaches hundreds of golfers via their lessons and programs. The new course will provide ample space for those learning programs.

Blasius says Pierce Park Greens is one of the courses they've used the most for their programs.

He says, "having a nine-hole golf course for us to utilize too is going to be real fun because we're going to be able to get the kids on the course a lot more. There are so many fun things right now that our programming team is working on for our 2025 schedule."

The 27-acre, nine-hole course has been the perfect training ground for many golfers, including Blasius himself.

"I know because I came out here as a kid to hit golf balls with my dad when I was young," Blasius says.

Growing up, his father would take him to this same course and now in 2024, he's a part of the ownership giving back to young golfers who were once like him.

"I'm really excited for next summer. We'll find some times during the week where we wouldn't get as much on-course play and maybe we'll utilize that time to get kids out there and playing with their parents, and playing with friends and do little weekly contests and competitions," says Blasius. "We are really excited about what next year brings for us and how we're going to continue to grow as an organization."

The course is still open to all interested golfers and employees from First Tee Idaho from their current office to the offices at Pierce Park Greens.