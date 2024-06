BOISE FIRE DEPARTMENT GREENBELT TREE FIRE

Boise Fire Department battle yet another fire, this one happening around 2 a.m. on the greenbelt. BFD had two fire engines on the scene with several trees on fire. The fire was just west of 9th street. When the firefighters arrived a few hundred feet of the river bank was engulfed. The fire was controlled at 4 a.m.

Boise City Forestry arrived on the scene this morning to remove any hazardous trees from the burn area.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.