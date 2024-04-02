Farmers markets opening across the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — The warmer weather is rolling into the Treasure Valley, and just in time for the 12th market season of the iconic Boise Farmers Market.

The market opens Saturday, April 6 at 1500 Shoreline Drive in downtown Boise. Shoppers can expect a plethora of locally-sourced vegetables, meats, dairy, and other goods as well as read-to-eat food for those who show up with an appetite.

Your SNAP/EBT benefits go further at the market

The Boise Farmers Market will even let you order ahead and then pick up your order at the drive-thru on Saturday.

More information on the Boise Farmer's market is available at theboisefarmersmarket.com.

The Meridian Main Street Market will be returning the following Saturday, April 13, offering an array of fresh produce and goods from local vendors. The market runs from 9 am to 1 pm between Main St. and Meridian Rd. in Meridian.

"We are thrilled to bring Meridian Main Street Market every year to Meridian," said CheRee Eveland, Eventageous Idaho, LLC/Market Manager. "Our mission is not only to provide access to fresh, locally sourced products along with so many varieties of crafts, art, plants, etc, but also to foster a sense of community and sustainability. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the rich bounty of our region and the talented individuals who make it possible."

More information on the Meridian Main Street Market is available at meridianmainstreetmarket.com.