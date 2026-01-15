Faith leaders gather at Idaho Capitol to pray over start of legislative session

BOISE, Idaho — Faith leaders and community members gathered inside the Idaho State Capitol Wednesday to pray as Idaho’s legislative session gets underway.

The multi-faith vigil focused on unity, reflection, and the impact of decisions made inside the Capitol during the months ahead. Moments of silence, prayer, and song filled the Capitol rotunda as dozens of people came together to offer blessings and guidance over the 2026 legislative session.

“Those of us who have privilege have a moral obligation to speak up for those who don’t feel welcome coming here and speaking up for themselves,” said Rabbi Daniel B. Fink, who leads the Congregation of Ahavath Beth Israel in Boise.

During the vigil, several speakers raised concerns about past laws and policies they say have harmed minority groups and low-income communities. Participants also prayed over current issues facing state leaders, including proposed changes to Medicaid funding.

“We pray for the needs and the rights of the poor and oppressed — that their rights and their needs are centered in the work of all of these committees and this Legislature throughout the 2026 session,” said one local faith leader at the podium.

Lawmakers were invited to attend Wednesday’s interfaith prayer, though none appeared to be present.

Attendees were given the names of senators and representatives to pray for throughout the coming months.

“That is our concern and our prayer, that those who are discussing these bills and legislation remember the decisions they’re making impact people who are already living on the margins,” said Rev. Jenny Hirst of Collister United Methodist Church.

Organizers say the vigil will continue weekly throughout the legislative session to, "be holding up voices of justice and compassion,” Rabbi Fink added.

Faith leaders say anyone interested is welcome to join the prayer vigil on Wednesdays at 12:40 p.m. inside the Idaho State Capitol.