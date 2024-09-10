Young Guns Bulls 'n Broncs providing a full rodeo experience for young riders

EMMETT, IDAHO — Around 100 young rough stock riders will be participating in the 4th annual Young Guns Bulls 'n Broncs rough stock show on Saturday.



This is the 4th Young Guns Bulls 'n Broncs rough stock show.

This allows younger riders to experience a rodeo atmosphere focused on just youth.

Nearly 100 riders are slated for the event.

For more information on the event click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Most rodeos showcase the skills of professional adults. But, one upcoming event in Emmett will focus only on the youngest stars of tomorrow. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I met up with one of the riders in the Young Guns Bulls 'n Broncs.

"I see the big guys and I'm like, 'How did they get started," said rider Wylie Curt.

Like many athletes, rough stock riders usually start the sport young. However, Kimber Curt, one of the creators of the Young Guns Bulls ‘n Broncs says other than a quick preshow at big rodeos, kids don't get as many opportunities to test their skills.

Curt explained, "It gives them the fundamentals and the foundation. It's definitely a sport that is harder to get into when you are older, and at this age, you can try it out and see if you even really like it."

Kimber’s 15-year-old son Wylie has already been riding for 7 years, participating in the event every year since it started four years ago.

"It's pretty cool; putting on our own rodeo. You get to see how hard it is. I like it because you get to see the potential and help out the other kids," added Wylie.

I asked Kimber what kid's events we have to look forward to.

Curt continued, "We have the bull riding that can go from 7-18. Bareback, saddleback, and ranch bronc are the same age brackets. Then we have mutton busters and we have had a one-year-old up to six years old."

This year Curt says they have around 75 riders and 25 mutton busters. But with all these kids they know families will want to come watch.

"You go to these bigger rodeos and it's anywhere between $12 to $20 for admission, and most parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles want to come to watch them. We keep our admissions at $5. Six and under free. We want everyone to come show support for these kids," finished Curt.

If you don't have any plans this Saturday come root for the young ones here at the Emmett Fairgrounds starting at 5 pm.

